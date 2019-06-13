When it comes to big screen superheroes, the ladies haven’t gotten the spotlight nearly as much as the dudes. That’s why Captain Marvel is easily the Citizen Kane of female superhero movies that aren’t called Wonder Woman. Even if it feels like a stepping stone between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the movie still introduces us to one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it does it while kicking dirt in the faces of all the fanboys who just want Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) to smile and turn the other cheek. That’s good enough for us, but the Captain Marvel Honest Trailer doesn’t let the movie off that easily.

Captain Marvel Honest Trailer

There’s been some shade thrown at Brie Larson for playing Captain Marvel in such a bland way. Even the Honest Trailer above mocks her seemingly neutral attitude throughout the movie. But these are all at times when she’s been told to and is constantly trying to keep her emotions in check. It’s meant to be commentary, albeit not very subtle, on how female emotions are treated compared to men. They’re made to seem fragile and unable to deal with their emotions, so it’s better to just shut them off. But by the end of the movie, Carol Danvers doesn’t play that game.

For me, what makes Captain Marvel stand out from the rest of the pack is that she isn’t always trying to be goofy or one-up other people with one-liners. Sure, she has her moments, but she uses them sparingly. When the Captain Marvel sequel comes back around, I think we’re going to see a somewhat different Captain Marvel than the one we saw in her origin story. It won’t be a drastic change, but she’ll certainly have grown even more as a character.