Remember when all those internet douchebags were saying it would be nice if Captain Marvel was smiling in the marketing leading up to the movie? Well, the movie already had a hell of a response for those jerks, but a new Captain Marvel deleted scene shows that they almost hit the point home even further with Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) using her powers to bring down that biker who asked her to smile while he was hitting on her in the most douchebag way possible. Watch it below.

Captain Marvel Deleted Scene

Get an EXCLUSIVE first look at @BrieLarson taking on toxic masculinity (in the form of @RobertKazinsky) in this extended #CaptainMarvel scene: https://t.co/vhB2Rqr8Pc pic.twitter.com/BTGwD9II3K — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) May 23, 2019

Forget the fact that Carol Danvers didn’t even ask this biker dimwit for any help at all. Even if she needed some assistance in finding her way around Los Angeles in 1995, does it really obligate her to smile at the man who is only trying to give her a lift because he thinks it might lead to more erotic activity? This is why we can’t have nice things.

One of the things that I love about Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel is how she is unforgivingly herself, which is usually dry, sarcastic and a little salty. That’s what happens when you’re given marching orders by a man who is constantly trying to suppress your emotions and turn you into something you’re not. But even with that hindrance, she’s still confident in herself, and never willing to fit the idea of how someone thinks she should act. That’s especially true when it comes to motorcycle driving chumps.

Whenever we get the inevitable Captain Marvel sequel, I’m very much interested in seeing how Carol Danvers evolves as a character, especially if her incredible super powers end up being challenged in a way that we haven’t seen yet. She’s supposed to be the most powerful superhero in the MCU, but there has to be someone out there who figures out how to give her a run for her money.

If you’d like to see more from the upcoming home video release of Captain Marvel, check out the other deleted scene that was recently released. Otherwise, here’s a breakdown of the other deleted scenes on the upcoming release:

“Who Do You Admire Above All Others?” – Kree Commander Yon-Rogg must answer to the Supreme Intelligence, who questions his leadership ability.

Heading to Torfa – Vers (Danvers) and her fellow Starforce members banter as they prepare for their rescue mission to Torfa.

Black Box – Keller attempts to track Vers and Fury after their escape in a quadjet from the Joint USAFA Facility.

Rookie Mistake – Novice S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson helps Director Keller out of an embarrassing situation.

The rest of the special features can be seen below. Captain Marvel arrives on Digital May 28 and Blu-ray June 11.