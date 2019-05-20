Captain Marvel opened this year, but it feels like a very long time ago. If you’re ready to revisit the Brie Larson superhero flick, you’re in luck: it’s hitting digital this month, and Blu-ray in June. That home media release comes packed with six deleted scenes, one of which awaits you below! The scene is set early in the film, before Carol Danvers learns her true nature. She’s still a Kree loyalist at this point, and is seen giving some Kree kids a crash-course in punching stuff. Watch the Captain Marvel deleted scene below.

Captain Marvel Deleted Scene

Before Carol “Captain Marvel” Danvers becomes fully-charged and all-powerful, she’s living her life with the Kree as Vers (pronounced “veers”). The Kree are lead to believe that their mortal enemies, the Skrulls, are evil monsters – as this deleted scene via io9 highlights. Here, Carol’s mentor Yon-Rogg (Jude Law) is giving some Kree kids a lesson in Skrulls, at which point Carol comes strolling in for some quippy banter.

The scene is fine, but you can see why they cut it: it’s simply underlining stuff that the rest of the movie makes abundantly clear. Still, if you were hoping for more Jude Law scenes, this might do the trick. The scene is officially titled “Starforce Recruits.” Here’s a breakdown of the other deleted scenes on the upcoming release:

“Who Do You Admire Above All Others?” – Kree Commander Yon-Rogg must answer to the Supreme Intelligence, who questions his leadership ability.

Heading to Torfa – Vers (Danvers) and her fellow Starforce members banter as they prepare for their rescue mission to Torfa.

“What, No Smile?” – In this alternate version of a scene from the movie, Vers is consulting a map when she receives a dubious offer of assistance.

Black Box – Keller attempts to track Vers and Fury after their escape in a quadjet from the Joint USAFA Facility.

Rookie Mistake – Novice S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson helps Director Keller out of an embarrassing situation.

The rest of the special features can be seen below. Captain Marvel arrives on Digital May 28 and Blu-ray June 11.

Alternate Movie Versions:

Movie with Intro – An introduction by directors/screenwriters Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck

Movie with Commentary – Commentary by directors/screenwriters Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck.

Featurettes:

Becoming a Super Hero – Follow Brie Larson’s journey as she joins the MCU, and see what it takes to be a Marvel Super Hero in every sense of the word.

Big Hero Moment – Explore how impactful Captain Marvel’s entrance into the MCU is, and how she inspires audiences around the world.

The Origin of Nick Fury – Witness some of the MCU’s most significant events through Nick Fury’s eyes, and see how his influence helped shape the MCU.

The Dream Team – Discover why Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck are the perfect pair to direct Marvel Studios’ most powerful hero.

The Skrulls and the Kree – Take a deeper look into the Skrulls and the Kree, their ongoing conflict, and the importance of shifting perspectives in the film.

Hiss-sterical Cat-titude – The cast and crew dish on working with Gooseand the raw talent it takes to portray such a complex character on-screen.

Gag Reel: The fate of the universe hangs in the balance as the cast battles props, flubs and Flerkens in these outtakes from the set.

Digital Exclusives:

