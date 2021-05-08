Another theatrical release bites the dust. Even though movie theaters are slowly getting back to normal and studios are starting to release major movies for audiences to see on the big screen again, not every movie waiting in the wings is lucrative enough for a studio to risk spending the money on a theatrical release right now. That’s why Sony Pictures has sold their new adaptation of the classic fairytale Cinderella, starring recording artist Camila Cabello, to Amazon instead of releasing it in theaters.

Deadline has the news on Sony’s Cinderella skipping theaters and heading to a release on Amazon Prime sometime this year. The movie has been sitting around waiting for a release, and it was previously thought the movie might make it to theaters in July. But Sony Pictures has weighed their options ad figured having one of the streaming services pick it up would likely be more cost effective for them, especially after selling off other titles like Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s animated Vivo to Netflix. However, I wouldn’t expect the streaming service to stick with a July window since they’re already planning on making The Tomorrow War with Chris Pratt their big summer movie that month.

In this new take on Cinderella, singer Camila Cabello takes the title role while the cast is filled with some surprisingly great and even perplexing stars. Idina Menzel plays the wicked stepmother while Billy Porter takes the role of the fairy godmother. Then there are also roles for Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, John Mulaney, James Corden, and hip hop artist Missy Elliot. What the hell is this movie?

Well, with Pitch Perfect scribe and Blockers director Kay Cannon writing the the script and getting behind the camera, it should come as no surprise that this is actually a more contemporary version of the familiar Cinderella story. Apparently it features pop songs from contemporary recording artists and even some original songs by Camilla Cabello herself. Plus, Idina Menzel will be singing a bit too. Perhaps we could be looking at something like A Knight’s Tale crossed with Ever After.

Cannon has proven to have a great comedic mind as she’s crafted movies with rich female characters. She may have stumbled a bit with the scripts for the Pitch Perfect sequels, but we’ll chalk that up to the studio forcing them to happen. Considering Cannon’s other previous efforts, which also include writing and producing for 30 Rock and New Girl, this just might be worth our time.