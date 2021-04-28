Chris Pratt has already seen a variety of extra-terrestrial action as the star of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. But in Amazon’s upcoming sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War, he’s going to war with invading aliens in a war unfolding 30 years in the future, and the first teaser trailer has just arrived.

The Tomorrow War Trailer

The Tomorrow War has an outstanding premise, but this teaser barely grazes how cool this story can be. Here’s the official synopsis for the movie to offer a little more insight as to what’s going on here:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The teaser trailer only mentions fighting a war 30 years in the future, but it doesn’t explain how, which is one of the major selling points of this movie. On top of that, the footage leaves a lot to be desired, looking like some kind of Call of Duty game without the threat of the alien invaders in sight. Seriously, even if you go frame-by-frame in the final shot, you’ll see that there are no aliens to be seen.

I’m not sure if the design of the aliens is still being finalized or if the visual effects department simply hasn’t finished a single shot of them in the movie, but Amazon should have waited until they had something more substantial to show before teasing the movie like this. This is a bad teaser trailer and it does nothing to get me excited about the movie.

Also starring in The Tomorrow War will be Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Sam Richardson (Veep), Mary Lyn Rajskub (24) Theo Von, Jasmine Matthews, Keith Powers, Edwin Hodge, Mike Mitchell, Seychelle Gabriel, Alan Strong, Alexis Louder and newcomer Chibuikem Uche. Almost all of them will be playing various soldiers recruited from the past to fight this alien war in the future.

The Tomorrow War is directed by Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie, Robot Chicken) with a script from Zach Dean (Deadfall). It’s produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David S. Goyer, Jules Daly, and Adam Kolbrenner with Skydance financing and Amazon Studios distributing after picking it up from Paramount and Skydance earlier this year.

Amazon Studios will release The Tomorrow War as Amazon Prime’s big summer movie starting on July 2, 2021.