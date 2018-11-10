In this day and age, you can get anything and everything online, especially when it comes to pornography. There are even sites where you can watch guys and girls live on webcam and pay money to get them to perform certain activities, sometimes even those that are non-sexual. But one cam girl is about to find out what happens when the world of social networking creepily turns on her just as she’s finding online fame in the Netflix original thriller Cam.

Taking a cue from sites like Chaturbate and CamSoda, this new thriller finds a cam girl named Alice (Madeline Brewer) suddenly replaced on her site of choice by a girl who looks and sounds exactly like her. But it’s not her. Somehow, her identity has been stolen, and it’s throwing her entire life and financial flow into upheaval, not to mention driving her positively crazy.

Our own Marisa Mirabal caught the film at Fantastic Fest earlier this year, and she wrote, “While the twists are ample, the film’s ending results in a fairly cursory climax void of definitive resolution and depth. However, Cam is a multi-layered existential thriller with captivating pacing and unique experimental storytelling.”

Having seen Cam myself, my feelings on the ending are the same. But that doesn’t stop the rest of the movie from being suspenseful and thrilling, especially with such a solid performance from Madeline Brewer in the lead, as well as her mysterious online doppelganger.

Cam is directed by Daniel Goldhaber and written and produced by Isa Mazzei. It hits Netflix on November 16, 2018.