Ever since Sam Raimi took on directing duties for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness there has been one question burning in the minds of fans all over the world: will “The Classic” 1973 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Royale make an appearance?

Oh, and is Bruce Campbell gonna pop up there somewhere? That, too.

We don’t have an answer to the first question (although it’s a safe bet that his iconic clunker will pop up somewhere in the movie), but we do have a little tease from Campbell that indicates we may very well finally see Bruce in the MCU.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly’s Clark Collis, Campbell is pressed on whether or not he’s going to make an appearance in the Doctor Strange sequel. This is what he said when asked about the rumor of his appearance:

I would say that’s a pretty good rumor. I think that won’t get me sued. That’s a pretty good rumor, yeah. Look, I think it’s a standing rule that Sam Raimi, his movies are not good if I’m not in them. If Sam wants a good movie he’ll put me in it. But you never know [with] these epic movies what’s going to stay or go in the course of telling these huge stories, so I don’t know. That’s why I keep it cryptic because (a) I don’t want to get sued but (b) I don’t want to say, “Yeah, hey, tune in!” and then they go, “Where were you, idiot?” But I always enjoy working with my old friend, Mr. Director.

That certainly SOUNDS like he’ll show up, doesn’t it? While the part is almost certainly a quick cameo, I do hope that Raimi gets a chance to beat the ever-loving shit out of Campbell on camera again. The mind races with the many ways Strange could torture Bruce Campbell. He could keep dropping a teleport circle under his feet like he did with Loki that one time. That’d be fun.

Or! Or or or Strange’s cloak could drag Campbell up the walls of the Sanctum Sanctorum. Or maybe he could force Campbell to confront all his inner fears in a mystical trap that makes his character truly reflect on the life he has lived and determine whether or not he’s going to better himself moving forward.

Existential or physical, if Bruce Campbell is in Doctor Strange 2, I want to see him put through the ringer in the way on his buddy Sam Raimi can do.