We could all use a little more laughter these days — and comedians like Pete Davidson, Hannibal Buress, and Ilana Glazer want to bring it to us. The Bring Back Laughs comedy charity event, which is being held to support COVID-19 relief organizations, has set its star-studded line-up, which includes the above comedians and more.

Can Davidson, Buress, and Glazer bring back the sorely needed laughs? They will certainly try, for a good cause, with the Bring Back Laughs comedy charity event being held on October 1 and October 2 in support of COVID-19 relief, Deadline reports.

Davidson, Buress, Glazer, and Hasan Minhaj are set to headline the two-day outdoor event in Brooklyn, with Janeane Garofalo, Paula Poundstone, Kenny and Keith Lucas, Sam Jay, MYQ Kaplan, and Seth Herzog set to serve as additional performers. The Bring Back Laughs event is being produced by Supreme Robot Pictures and will be available for streaming and on-demand later this fall. FBE digital and social media channels will also offer viewers exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the 90-minute special.

Bring Back Laughs is inspired by Rebecca Trent’s comedy charity events and by Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che to raise funds for the nonprofit Direct Relief. The nonprofit will team with public health authorities and other nonprofit organizations to provide support to U.S. businesses impacted by the pandemic and provide PPE and essential medical items to front line workers.

Charity events have become commonplace since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the U.S., with TV stars reuniting, movie stars doing table reads, and virtual video conferencing making those long-awaited cast reunions so much easier. But this is an outdoor event for the New York locals, as the city has begun to bring its number of cases down after months of being the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. (Hopefully it will be a socially distanced outdoor event considering the rest of the country’s cases.) The lineup seems to specifically appeal to New York millennials living in Brooklyn as well, with young comedians like SNL’s Davidson, who just turned in an impressive performance in The King of Staten Island, and Broad City alums Buress and Glazer. All in all, it sounds like it will be a nice event to boost local morale in New York City, and probably one of the last times that events can be held outdoors before the weather gets cold.