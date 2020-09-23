Only the greatest political emergency can bring the Bartlet administration back together for the first time in 17 years — and this election year definitely qualifies. The cast of Aaron Sorkin‘s beloved political drama The West Wing are reuniting in an HBO Max special, which will premiere on the platform on October 15, just two weeks before the November presidential elections. HBO Max announced the October premiere date of A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote with a photo of star Martin Sheen back behind the desk.

HBO Max announced that the highly anticipated West Wing reunion special, which will bring original cast members Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen for the first time in 17 years, will premiere on the platform on October 15, 2020. Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme are returning for the special theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season.

The announcement comes on quite a patriotic day: today is National Voter Registration Day, for which many celebrities are holding events and doing their patriotic duty to support voter registration, many in partnership with Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote nonprofit, whose mission is to “increase participation in every election.” Unsurprisingly, the West Wing reunion special is also partnered with When We All Vote, with Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, and Lin-Manuel Miranda set to make appearances during act breaks. They’ll also be joined by Fans will also be treated to the musical talents of Emmy-winning composer W.G. Snuffy Walden, who will play the iconic score for The West Wing theme song, while folk rock band, The Avett Brothers, will close out the special. In honor of the special, WarnerMedia will also make a donation to When We All Vote.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Aaron Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson are the executive producers. Rob Paine is co-executive producer and Schlamme will serve as director.

The West Wing was a monumental piece of TV, earning universal praise and winning 27 Emmys over its seven seasons. The one unfortunate side effect of Sorkin’s optimistic depiction of a liberal, progressive White House is that it convinced its viewers that its rosy vision of centrism could be achieved in today’s increasingly divisive political climate. But perhaps seeing the Barlet administration back in action once again 17 years later could bring back that much-needed optimism.

