While many of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are dominated by male superheroes, the women have really started to push forward and take a prominent role. It’s a shame that Captain Marvel was the studio’s first solo movie for a female superhero, and that movie just came out earlier this year, but Avengers: Endgame also gave all our key female characters a big moment in the final battle (even if some fans weren’t entirely satisfied), and that has Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and the rest of the ladies ready for more.

In a recent interview, Brie Larson reaffirmed the passion for a female team-up movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she also further confirmed that a lot of the women who bring these superheroes to life have approached Kevin Feige about making it happen.

Speaking with Variety, here’s what Brie Larson had to say about a possible Marvel female team-up movie:

“I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this.’ What that means, I have no idea. You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about something like this happening behind the scenes at Marvel. Tessa Thompson said as much while making the press rounds for Thor: Ragnarok back in the fall of 2017. At the time, she said:

“Recently, I marched up with a couple of other women that work in Marvel and we went to Kevin, ‘What about a movie with some female super heroes? Like all of them?'”

We’re assuming this happened when that final battle scene featuring all the female superheroes was being shot, because Feige responded to her comments during the same press conference by saying, “It was a pretty amazing moment to be somewhere and have your shoulder get tapped and turn around every female hero we have is standing there going, ‘How about it?’ And I said, ‘Yes.'”

But when? Marvel Studios seems to have completely locked up Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when they announced their schedule at San Diego Comic-Con this past summer. But since then, they have added Black Panther 2 and Spider-Man 3 to the mix. There’s a chance it could still be added to the roster, but I’m betting we’ll be waiting a little while.

For me, while I love the concept of having all these female superheroes teaming up for their own movie, I’m left wondering how you explain the absence of the rest of the Avengers. Granted, that’s something that they’re able to do for every superhero’s solo movie that doesn’t involve the rest of the team, but when you have a team comprised of only the women, there would probably need to be a good explanation as for why all the men are gone. Maybe there’s a football game at Hooters or something. Zing! Take that, men!

The next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe begins with Black Widow on May 1, 2020.