BREAKING NEWS Podcast: Marvel Studios Exits Spider-Man, Matrix 4 Announced with Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski
Posted on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 20 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /film senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Chris Evangelista and Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Bond 25’s title, Spider-Man: Far From Home and BREAKING NEWS that Marvel Studios is no longer producing Spider-Man movies and The Matrix 4 is happening with Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss and Lana Wachowski returning.
Opening Banter: Watercooler will happen tomorrow.
In the News:
-
-
Ben: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ is Returning to Theaters With a New Action Scene
Breaking News:
-
Spider-Man No More: Kevin Feige No Longer Producing Webslinger’s Movies for Sony Pictures
-
Whoa: ‘The Matrix 4’ is Happening With Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss and Lana Wachowski Returning
Other Articles Mentioned:
-
The Wachowskis Are Closing Chicago Production Office As They Have No Projects Currently in Development
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
-
-
-
-
-
