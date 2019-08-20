Spider-Man: Far From Home

On the August 20 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /film senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Chris Evangelista and Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Bond 25’s title, Spider-Man: Far From Home and BREAKING NEWS that Marvel Studios is no longer producing Spider-Man movies and The Matrix 4 is happening with Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss and Lana Wachowski returning.

Opening Banter:  Watercooler will happen tomorrow.

 

In the News:

 

Breaking News:

Other Articles Mentioned:

 

