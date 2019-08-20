After months of speculation, rumors, and false leads, the official title for Bond 25 is finally here: No Time to Die. And what a great title that is! No Quantum of Solace nonsense here, folks. No sir. The Bond 25 title comes with a super brief teaser of Daniel Craig doing his thing. Check it out below, and start getting hyped.

Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in… NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the US. #Bond25 #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/qxYEnMhk2s — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2019

I really dig this title. It sounds appropriately Bond-ish, and it fits nicely with what is presumably Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007. In No Time to Die, “James Bond has left active service when his friend Felix Leiter enlists his help in the search for a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that the scientist was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

Rami Malek is playing the antagonist, described as “a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.” There are also rumors that Christoph Waltz will be back as Bond nemesis Blofeld – but that’s yet to be confirmed. Speaking of rumors, another states that while Bond has been in retirement, his 007 designation has been taken over by a new agent, played by Captain Marvel co-star Lashana Lynch. That would mark the first time a female character went by 007.

The Craig-era Bond run has been mostly successful. Casino Royale still holds up (it’s my favorite Bond flick), and Skyfall is pretty good too. Quatnum of Solace and Spectre are both mixed bags, though. So it would be nice if No Time to Die ends Craig’s time as Bond on a high-note. The behind-the-scenes talent is certainly promising: Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing, marking the first time an American has directed a Bond film. And the script come from Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, two fantastic writers. I have high hopes for this one.

No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Jeffrey Wright, opens April 8, 2020.