Death, horror, mystery, Catherine Keener as a killer cat lady – Brand New Cherry Flavor has it all. The upcoming Netflix series comes from Nick Antosca, creator of the excellent Channel Zero, and Lenore Zion, and heads back to 1990s Hollywood where dreams become nightmares. There’s a teaser trailer that serves as the first look at the series, and it’s intriguing in its vagueness, giving us just a brief, moody glimpse of what’s in store.

Brand New Cherry Flavor Trailer

Brand New Cherry Flavor came out of nowhere – at least for me. The show wasn’t on my radar at all, and when an email announcing the project popped into my inbox today, I briefly wondered if this was the mysterious new David Lynch Netflix series that may or may not be on the way. It was the title that made me draw this knee-jerk conclusion – Brand New Cherry Flavor reminded me of the familiar Twin Peaks quote, “That gum you like is going to come back in style.”

But no, this is not the David Lynch show. But that doesn’t mean it’s not worth getting excited about. For one thing, it looks pretty damn rad – and odd. Based on what I’m seeing here, the plot involves Catherine Keener as a murderous cat lady? And also, she might be a vampire? I really don’t know, just guessing. But beyond that, the series hails from Nick Antosca, the creator of the excellent and gone-too-soon horror anthology series Channel Zero. Brand New Cherry Flavor is being made through Antosca’s production banner Eat the Cat as part of his overall deal with UCP. Antosca serves as executive producer, showrunner, and writer on Brand New Cherry Flavor alongside Lenore Zion.

Brand New Cherry Flavor Cast, Synopsis, and Premiere Date

Brand New Cherry Flavor stars Rosa Salazar, Catherine Keener, Eric Lange, Jeff Ward, Manny Jacinto, and more, and will hit Netflix on August 13 – which is a Friday the 13th, just to make things more fun. Here’s a synopsis: