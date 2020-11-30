David Lynch might be heading to Netflix. The acclaimed filmmaker has been a little tightlipped about what he’s doing next, but a report in Production Weekly reveals that Lynch is set to direct a new Netflix series with the working title Wisteria. There’s next to no information beyond that, and Netflix is declining to comment at the moment. But the prospect of something new from David Lynch is definitely grounds for excitement.

After making Inland Empire in 2006, David Lynch took 11 years off before returning with the revival of Twin Peaks. Thankfully, it looks like we won’t have to wait another 11 years before he does something new, because a new issue of Production Weekly reveals that Lynch is working on a Netflix series with the working title Wisteria. We don’t know much more beyond that, save for the fact that Sabrina S. Sutherland, who has worked with Lynch on several projects before, is set to produce. According to IndieWire, Netflix has declined to comment on the project. Lynch is listed as the writer and director, and the production is set to start in May 2021.

This won’t be the first time Lynch has worked with Netflix. In January of 2020, the streaming service released Lynch’s short film What Did Jack Do?, which was originally made in 2017. There have been rumors that Lynch was planning something with Netflix for a while now, and back in April, THR asked Lynch to comment, to which the filmmaker skirted around the issue while mentioning his recently-released short. “There’s all kinds of rumors,” Lynch said. “I’ve got a show called What Did Jack Do? on Netflix right now. It’s a great show about a monkey. It’s something you’ve got to see. And it will really help you in quarantine.”

When pressed for more details about future Netflix collaborations, Lynch replied: “All these rumors are flying about, but I can tell you that there’s nothing happening in that regard…It’s a rumor that even if it was true — there’s nothing happening.”

If there really was “nothing happening” then, it certainly looks like things have changed. Is there a chance Production Weekly got something wrong here? Maybe, but it sure seems like something is going on with Lynch and Netflix. As to what that “something” is – well, we’re going to have to wait a while. Keep in mind that aside from casting we knew next to nothing about the Twin Peaks revival until it premiered. In any case, I’m thrilled at the prospect of something new from Lynch. While I’d prefer it if he made another movie instead of a TV show, I’ll take what I can get.