Earlier this week we got our first official look at Eli Roth‘s Borderlands movie, featuring Cate Blanchett as Lilith, in silhouette form. But that was just the beginning. Five new images of five different characters have been released, and while they, too, are silhouettes, they still give us an idea of how the characters are going to make the transition from video game to film. Check out the new Borderlands movie images below.

Roland

First, here’s Roland, played by Kevin Hart. The caption that accompanied the image states: “Roland, former soldier of the Crimson Lance. Part bandit, part hunter, and part renegade… But all I’m allowed to show you is the silhouette part. #BorderlandsMovie is going to be WILD and we can’t wait for you to see what we’ve has been up to!”

Patricia

Jamie Lee Curtis is Dr. Patricia Tannis, “Exceptional scientist. Brilliant archaeologist. Acute sociophobe. That’s Patricia #Tannis in a nutshell! You’re all in for a treat with #BorderlandsMovie. I guarantee it.” Also, fun fact: all of these images were apparently taken by Jamie Lee Curtis.

Tiny Tina

Ariana Greenblatt plays Tiny Tina. “Here’s a lil shadow shaped like #TinyTina! She’s just your typical interplanetary orphan with a genuine love for blowing things up. Also loves tea parties with stuffed animals! Get ready for BADONKADONK TIME.”

Kreg

This is Kreg, played by Florian Munteanu. “Not your average Psycho…#Krieg is just trying to get through each day in Pandora, one axe rampage at a time. He’s also besties with #TinyTina.”

Claptrap

And finally, here’s the robot Claptrap, who will be voiced by Jack Black. “CL4P-TP is a general purpose steward bot (think bulletproof Roomba with limitless knowledge but crippling anxiety). If he had any friends, they’d call him #CLAPTRAP!”

As stylish as these images are, I personally think it would be better to see these characters in non-silhouette form, but I guess they’ll get around to that in due time.

In Borderlands, Blanchett’s Lilith, “an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Edgar Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

Borderlands is due out in 2022.