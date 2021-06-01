Eli Roth‘s star-studded movie adaptation of the video game series Borderlands is currently filming, and the first official images and art from the flick arrived today. We have a look at the candy-colored movie logo and a behind-the-scenes image of Cate Blanchett as Borderlands character Lilith. To be fair, the image is just Blanchett’s silhouette, but it looks cool anyway.

Behold! Cate Blanchett, sort of! The official Borderlands Twitter account dropped this image today, with the caption “‘With me around, you might actually get somewhere.’ – Lilith.” For comparison’s sake, here’s how Lilith looks in the games.

At the very least, we can say they certainly seemed to have nailed the “Lilith has big, pointy hair!” angle. As the official Borderlands Wiki tells us, Lilith is Borderlands‘ “Siren class. She is originally from the planet Dionysus and is one of six Sirens, a group of women with unbelievable powers.” I confess here that I’ve never played a single Borderlands game, but I do like the idea of Cate Blanchett running around a movie acting like a super-powered badass. Sign me up for that.

Blanchett leads a cast that also includes Jack Black as Claptrap, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Patricia Tannis, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, and Gina Gershon as Moxxi. The rest of the cast includes Edgar Ramirez, Florian Munteanu, Janina Gavankar, Cheyenne Jackson, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond, and Haley Bennett.

In the Borderlands movie, Blanchett’s Lilith, “an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

Director Eli Roth wrote the script for the film with Craig Mazin, creator of the very disturbing HBO series Chernobyl. Mazin is also working on another video game adaptation – the HBO series based on The Last of Us.

Borderlands is due out sometime in 2022. You can check out the official movie logo below.