‘Borat 2’ Will Debut on Amazon Prime Video Next Month

Sacha Baron Cohen‘s Borat sequel, which was filmed and edited in secret earlier this year, now has a release date. Well, it’s actually more of a release window, since the official date hasn’t been revealed quite yet.

Borat 2, which just received its own ludicrously long title in keeping with the 2006 original film’s official title, will be dropping on Amazon Prime Video in time for the 2020 presidential election. Get the details below.



Deadline broke the news about the Borat 2 release, but they don’t know precisely when the film will be making its debut on Amazon Prime Video. Instead, all we know is that it will arrive sometime in “late October,” a vague window but enough to know that it’ll be viewable before voting concludes in the presidential election. You know, just in case anyone happens to still be on the fence and waiting for a famous satirist to point them in the right direction at the polls.

Note: it seems that Deadline initially reported that the release date would be October 23. Several other sites are spreading that date, but Deadline has since deleted that information. We’re not sure if they were misinformed, or if Amazon asked them to take it down. Either way, keep an eye on October 23, but know that the film is arriving sometime in late October, fourteen years after the original movie took the world by storm.

There is an explicit political connection in this movie: the film not only features the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Guiliani, but it also explores the relationship between Donald Trump and the late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Evidently Vice President Mike Pence factors into the narrative as well. The sequel’s official title is Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, so we’re guessing Baron Cohen was able to make these guys look pretty foolish, and that’s a driving force behind the push for this to be released by the election.

Deadline calls Borat 2 “the first movie made during the COVID-19 shutdown” and says Baron Cohen wore a bulletproof vest on two different shooting days because of the dangerous situations he got himself in while filming.

As far as the plot goes, Borat is no longer the little-known Kazakh TV personality he played in the original 2006 movie. This time, the public knows who he is, so the character has to go “undercover” to interview people. We’re still not sure if original Borat director Larry Charles was behind the camera on this follow-up, but at least we know there’s only a month left until we find out.