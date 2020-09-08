If you were a frat bro in the mid-2000s, here’s some news that might make you call up your old pledge buddies and relive your glory days: a Borat sequel is not only happening, but it’s already done filming.

Sacha Baron Cohen, who created the character, is back in the lead role, which explains some of those viral videos that were making the rounds earlier this year. Get the details about Borat 2 below.



If you listen very closely, you can hear guys across the country calling up their old bros and saying things like, “High five!”, “My wife!”, “King in the castle!”, and every other quote you were sick of hearing from 2006 until about 2016, when quoting Borat finally started to fully die off. But get ready to hear those old gems all over again, because Borat 2 is inexplicably coming your way.

Collider reports that, fourteen years after the original movie took the world by storm, Sacha Baron Cohen has secretly filmed a Borat sequel and has already screened it for “a select few industry types.” According to the outlet, full plot details are still scarce, but “Borat is no longer the little-known Kazakh TV personality he played in the original 2006 movie. The public knows who he is now, so he has to go ‘undercover’ to interview people.” Evidently, one of their sources made the movie sound incredibly meta by describing it as “Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen,” but another source came out and denied that characterization, so take all of that how you will.

The idea of Borat going undercover aligns with sightings of Cohen that have cropped up this year. While he’s been spotted wearing his Borat costume, he’s also been involved with pranks that seemed to have nothing to do with that character, like when he crashed an alt-right militia group rally and led the group in a racist singalong. Now it seems apparent that all of those pranks were for this sequel, but Borat was simply undercover.

There are still lots of unknowns here. 20th Century Fox financed and distributed 2006’s Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, but now that they’ve been acquired by Disney, is the same studio still footing the bill for this sequel? Did original Borat director Larry Charles (Curb Your Enthusiasm) return to direct this? When exactly will the public see this movie, and via what platform? Will the whole Borat schtick still work in 2020? Stay tuned for answers as soon as we have them.