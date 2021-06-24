Timothée Chalamet owes a lot to his Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino. Not only did the Italian filmmaker’s 2017 film launch the star into the stratosphere and turn him into both an arthouse darling and a new Hollywood heartthrob, Guadagnino was one of the first directors to really know how to work with Chalamet’s particular movie star appeal.

So it’s no wonder that the two are teaming up to work together again, this time on a cannibal romance, Bones and All. See the Bones and All first look, which shows Chalamet down to skin and bones as a disenfranchised drifter (but not the aforementioned cannibal).

Bones and All First Look

Bones and All has begun production in Ohio, which means the first image has now arrived courtesy of Yannis Drakoulidis (via Deadline). The image shows Chalamet and star Taylor Russell, who plays Maren Yearly, a girl on a cross-country trip with Lee (Chalamet), an “intense and disenfranchised drifter,” as “she searches for the father she’s never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her.”

We may not ever get a Call Me By Your Name sequel (for obvious reasons), but Guadagnino and Chalamet apparently can’t keep away from cannibals, with their latest project together, Bones and All. The adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’ novel of the same name is described as a horror love story, and marks Guadagnino’s first film shot in America — though it contains a lot of familiar elements for fans of the Italian filmmaker. A horror film following the director’s 2018 remake of Suspiria, a “love story” that looks like it could in line with the filmmaker’s other sun-dappled romances, and a 1980s setting. And of course, Chalamet, his star of the also ’80s-set Call Me By Your Name, which co-starred a might-be cannibal.

Penned by his A Bigger Splash writer Dave Kajganich, Bones and All does seem markedly grimier than Guadagnino’s past films, especially in Chalamet’s dirtied portrayal of a drifter. It looks like an exciting new role for the star, who’s coming off roles in other buzzy films from Wes Anderson and Denis Villeneuve. In addition to Russell and Chalamet, Bones and All stars Mark Rylance, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Chloe Sevigny, Francesca Scorsese, and director David Gordon Green.

Guadagnino, Working Himself to the Bone?

Guadagnino recently made his first foray into TV with HBO’s acclaimed We Are Who We Are, and remains as busy as ever. He’s helming the upcoming Netflix thriller Beckett starring John David Washington and Alicia Vikander, and circling another adaptation of Brideshead Revisited.

If Guadagnino takes on any more projects, he might be worked to the bone, though we can still wonder about those unmade Suspiria and Call Me By Your Name sequels. At least we’ll get the filmmaker’s long-anticipated reunion with Chalamet again with Bones and All.

Bones and All is targeting a 2022 release date.