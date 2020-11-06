BBC is set to revisit Brideshead Revisited. But the British network’s new adaptation of the Evelyn Waugh classic novel has a few exciting things going for it: a prestigious director, Luca Guadagnino, who has just wrapped up his first TV project, and a star-studded ensemble led by Andrew Garfield that would feature a Carol reunion between fellow stars Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara.

Guadagnino has dipped his toes in TV with his HBO drama We Are Who We Are and developed a taste for remakes with 2018’s Suspiria (he is also prepping a remake of Scarface), and now he’s set to combine those two with BBC’s Brideshead Revisited, a miniseries that is being finalized at the BBC with Mammoth co-producing with Moonage Pictures. Guadagnino is in talks to direct the project, which was first reported by The Daily Mail and confirmed by Deadline.

But additional details are still in the early stages, including the star-studded ensemble led by Garfield. The cast will reportedly feature Andrew Garfield as Charles Ryder, Joe Alwyn as Sebastian Flyte, Rooney Mara as Lady Julia, Cate Blanchett as Lady Marchmain, and Ralph Fiennes as Lord Marchmain, which is already a hell of a cast if it didn’t have the additional exciting twist of reuniting Carol stars Mara and Blanchett. But this cast is still in early talks, so take all this with a grain of salt.

Guadagnino is set to write and direct the miniseries, adapting Waugh’s 1945 novel Brideshead Revisited, The Sacred & Profane Memories of Captain Charles Ryder, which takes place in pre-World War II Britain and follows Charles Ryder and his infatuation with the wealthy family the Flytes, and his intimate relationships with two of the family members, Sebastian and Julia. Production is set to begin in spring 2021, so we can likely expect more concrete details soon.

The project backed by BBC, which is reportedly speaking to a number of U.S. broadcasters, including HBO — a cable network that the British broadcaster has found success with in collaborations for shows like His Dark Materials, Years and Years, and Gentlemen Jack.

Brideshead Revisited has been repeatedly adapted over the years, notably as an 11-part series for ITV in 1981, and a 2008 feature film directed by Julian Jarrold, which starred Hayley Atwell, Emma Thompson, Matthew Goode, and Ben Whishaw. The 2008 film was well-received and had a pretty impressive cast as well, but the combination of Guadagnino, with his magic touch when it comes to repressed sexuality and fleeting romances, with the reported ensemble is just too good to pass up.