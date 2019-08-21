Fox News is probably the most nefarious, hypocritical news network out there (deal with it), and it’s largely thanks to the despicable men who helped make it the conservative-leaning media giant that it is today. No one deserves more credit for the degradation of cable news than Roger Ailes, and the story of his takedown from the empire he helped create is about to be told in a new movie called Bombshell from director Jay Roach.

Bombshell follows Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman as former Fox News personalities Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson and the story of how they fought back against the sexual harassment and chauvinistic behavior of Roger Ailes, who will be portrayed by John Lithgow. The first Bombshell trailer has arrived, and while it’s a short glimpse at the movie, it’s also extremely effective in how it creates intrigue and tension, even if it doesn’t entirely lay out what the movie is actually about.

Bombshell Trailer

Charlize Theron is almost unrecognizable as Megyn Kelly thanks to some subtle but outstanding make-up work. Nicole Kidman doesn’t look remarkably different aside from more square jaw she’s given to better resemble Gretchen Carlson. As for Margot Robbie, she’s playing a character named Kayla Pospisil, a Fox News associate producer who was created just for the movie.

There are plenty of knowing glances between these women, which only adds to the tension, and it’s not until the Fox News logo is scene in the office at the end of the trailer that you realize this movie is going to ruffle all sorts of feathers. Plus, there is some hint at the supporting cast in the offices of Fox News with Kate McKinnon turning around for a peek at the arrival of Margot Robbie’s character, seemingly knowing that she’s headed to the cable news equivalent of Jabba the Hutt’s palace.

This is the second project arriving this year focusing on Roger Ailes after Showtime previously debuted the limited series The Loudest Voice. This one looks like it will be a little more juicy and provocative, not unlike Jay Roach’s previous political drama work with Recount, the story of the botched Florida vote count during the 2000 United States presidential election, and Game Change, the story of Sarah Palin’s rise to vice presidential candidate in the 2008 presidential campaign.

The rest of the Bombshell cast is pretty great too, including Allison Janney as Susan Estrich, Malcolm McDowell as Rupert Murdoch, Mark Duplass as Douglas Brunt, Alice Eve as Aisnley Earhardt, Spencer Garrett as Sean Hannity, Connie Britton as Beth Ailes, Stephen Root as Neil Cavuto, and more.

Based on the real scandal, BOMBSHELL is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it.

Bombshell is slated to hit theaters on December 20, 2019.