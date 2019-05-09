Roger Ailes is a name that lives on in infamy, in part because of his creation of the fear-mongering punditry machine that is Fox News, but also because of the sexual assault accusations that ended his career. Now Showtime will give us seven episodes of Ailes’ rise and fall in an upcoming series led by A-list stars including Russell Crowe, Naomi Watts, Sienna Miller, Seth MacFarlane, Simon McBurney, andAnnabelle Wallis. Watch the new The Loudest Voice trailer below.

The Loudest Voice Trailer

The Loudest Voice is a Showtime limited series based Gabriel Sherman’s book The Loudest Voice in the Room, which chronicles the influence that Ailes had on the world at large. We’ve seen in real-time what Ailes’ creation of the propaganda-pushing news network Fox News did to the political landscape, but now we get to watch it happen in a scripted drama, which followed the creation of Fox News, and Ailes’ eventual downfall thanks to sexual harassment accusations and settlements.

Ailes is a meaty role for an award-winning actor like Crowe to tackle, for sure, but the Showtime series already feels tiresome. We get enough of this hopelessness in real life, do we need it for a seven-episode series?

The Loudest Voice also stars Naomi Watts, Sienna Miller, Seth MacFarlane, Simon McBurney, and Annabelle Wallis. Russsell Crowe also executive produces the series, which has the first two episodes directed by Emmy nominee Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale).

Here is the synopsis for The Loudest Voice:

In today’s politically charged media landscape, no figure looms larger, even after his passing, than Roger Ailes, who molded Fox News into a force that irrevocably changed the conversation about the highest levels of government. To understand the events that led to the rise of the modern Republican Party, one must understand Ailes. The upcoming limited series takes on that challenge, focusing primarily on the past decade in which Ailes arguably became the Republican Party’s de facto leader, while also touching on defining events in Ailes’ life, including his experiences with world leaders that gave birth to Ailes’ political career and the sexual harassment accusations and settlements that brought his Fox News reign to an end. The series aims to shed light on the psychology that drives the political process from the top down.

The Loudest Voice premieres Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 10/9c only on Showtime.