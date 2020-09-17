The first trailer for the second season of The Mandalorian arrived earlier this week, and we took a deep dive into the first footage frame-by-frame. However, a more eagle-eyed fan picked up on a detail that we missed, and it appears to show evidence of the return of Boba Fett – or at least his armor. That’s all we’ll say up here. If you want the more details with spoilers, you’ll have to keep reading below. You’ve been warned!

The shot from The Mandalorian season 2 trailer which seems to contain evidence of Boba Fett is this one:

On the surface, it’s just a quick shot of Mando flying away on a speeder bike. But if you take a closer look, there’s probably a reason that the shot comes and goes so quickly.

Twitter user Calvin Pine (@JayGatspy) posted the following images in response to Making Star Wars:

If you look at the shot, you can make out the distinct shape and colors of Boba Fett’s jetpack. The only thing missing is the projectile missile that usually sticks out of the top. But it’s not unreasonable to assume that maybe it misfired while he was being eaten by the Sarlaac in the Great Pit of Carkoon. I’m less convinced that the other shape is the helmet of Boba Fett, but only because of the lack of discernible details. But if the jetpack is there, the helmet probably is too, so we’ll go with it.

Another answer could lie in a story from Star Wars Legends, specifically J.D. Montgomery’s short story “A Barve Like That: The Tale of Boba Fett” for the Star Wars: Tales from Jabba’s Palace book. The short story revealed that Boba Fett crafted a telepathic connection with one of the Sarlacc’s former victims to convince the creature to eat his jetpack, resulting in an explosion. I’m not sure why it couldn’t be as easy as the jetpack misfiring, especially after he was launched into the pit by Han Solo inadvertently triggering it with a staff, but whatever.

The question is, how does Boba Fett’s armor end up in the hands of The Mandalorian, and why isn’t the grown-up clone wearing it himself? Well, that’s a little more complicated, because when we first see Boba Fett’s armor in The Mandalorian season 2, it isn’t worn by Han Solo’s nemesis.

In case you missed it back in May, Timothy Olyphant is playing a character in The Mandalorian who was originally introduced in Chuck Wendig’s Star Wars: Aftermath book series. Going by the name of Cobb Vanth, the character is the self-appointed sheriff of the Tatooine-based settlement Freetown. In the books, he’s wearing a mysterious set of Mandalorian armor that was acquired from Jawas who scavenged the wreckage of Jabba the Hutt’s sail barge shortly after the events of Return of the Jedi. It’s been assumed that armor belonged to Boba Fett.

It’s likely that Mando crosses paths with Cobb Vanth and reclaims the Mandalorian armor. Does he know of Boba Fett? Or is he just returning the armor of who he believes is a fallen fellow Mandalorian? We’re not sure. But there’s a chance that we’ll see Boba Fett reclaim this armor since actor Temuera Morrison has been said to return as the bounty hunter in this season of The Mandalorian. It’ll certainly be interesting to see how all that plays out and what impact it has on the trajectory of Mando’s story.

The Mandalorian season 2 debuts on Disney+ on October 30, 2020.