This fall is already playing host to an ill-advised special edition of Comic-Con in San Diego on Thanksgiving Weekend. But if you’re a horror fan, you won’t have to leave the comfort of your home to get hyped about some upcoming horror projects from Blumhouse.

Jason Blum, the producer behind hit horror franchises like Paranormal Activity, The Purge, Insidious, Happy Death Day, and the continuation of the Halloween film series, announced that the virtual BlumFest will return for a 2021 edition this October, just in time to kick off the Halloween season with some teases of their upcoming movies and TV shows.

BlumFest 2021 Coming in October

The announcement for BlumFest 2021 was made yesterday with a Star Wars Day themed video that has Jason Blum awkwardly swinging around a lightsaber while wearing a Jedi cloak. He eventually takes a turn to the dark side, complete with some Sith-inspired red eyes.

In the video, Blum said, “Join us October 1st for the second annual Blumfest, your favorite Blumhouse movies, TV shows and the actors and directors who make them. See you there!” Unfortunately, Blum stopped short of announcing what titles and talent will be taking part in BlumFest 2021, but we can take a good guess at which movies and TV shows could be featured.

Since October 1 is two weeks before Halloween Kills arrives in theaters, we can probably expect one final push for the sequel to 2018’s retconning sequel that brought back Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. Set 40 years after the events of the original Halloween, the sequel ignored every movie that came after John Carpenter’s 1978 slasher. Now Halloween Kills picks up where the 2018 movie left off, and a final film, Halloween Ends, will follow in October 2022.

Blumhouse will also likely offer a tease of Scott Derrickson’s upcoming horror movie The Black Phone, starring Ethan Hawke. The story follows a young boy who is kidnapped by a serial killer and trapped in a soundproof basement. After finding a disconnected phone, the victim discovers its ability to transmit the voices of the killer’s previous victims. It sounds like a cool concept, and since the script (written by Derrickson and Doctor Strange writer C. Robert Cargill) is based on a short story by Joe Hill, this should be something to keep on your radar.

Another likely movie ripe for promotion will be the return of the Paranormal Activity franchise. Franchise writer Christopher Landon is scripting a new installment in the franchise with William Eubank (Underwater) directing, but we don’t have any details on what the story will be, or if it’s even connected to the previous movies. It could be a total reboot for all we know. One thing we do know is that it’s intended for Paramount Plus, and won’t be coming to theaters.

Speaking of not coming to theaters, since last year’s BlumFest included conversations about the Welcome to Blumhouse series of movies produced for Amazon Prime, it’s likely that the next round of movies under that label will also be teased during the 2021 edition of the virtual event. The first wave included the movies The Lie, Nocturne, Evil Eye and Black Box, and more are on the way.

On the TV side, Blumhouse could maybe give a look at their reboot of the series Scare Tactics. They’re also working on a TV series adaptation of Leigh Whannell’s tech thriller Upgrade, but we’re not sure if they’d have anything to show from that series by the time BlumFest 2021 rolls around in October.

With five months until BlumFest 2021 arrives to kick off October, we’ve got plenty of time to hear about their line-up. We’ll just be happy to have the spooky season back in the proper way