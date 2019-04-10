O-T Fagbenle, who plays Elisabeth Moss’s character’s husband Luke on the Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale, is the latest actor to enlist for Marvel’s Black Widow movie. Information about his character in the film is being kept under wraps, but he’ll reportedly play a leading role in the spy origin story.

Deadline brings word of Fagbenle’s casting, but details about who he’ll play or how he’ll factor into the Black Widow origin story are hard to come by. All we know for sure is that he’ll star opposite Scarlett Johansson – reprising her role once again after playing Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and the upcoming Avengers: Endgame – and new MCU cast members Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz.

Fagbenle has appeared on shows like EastEnders, Doctor Who, Looking, and The Interceptor, but I only know him from his work on The Handmaid’s Tale, where he plays June/Offred’s husband Luke. His character doesn’t appear much in Margaret Atwood’s original novel on which the series is based, but thankfully the show gives him plenty to do – especially in the second season, when they venture beyond the famous ending of her novel and continue the story. He brings a sense of warmth, compassion, and charm to Luke on that show, making the audience pull for him and June to get together even though they’re having an affair. I’d love to see a whole different side of him in Black Widow, maybe as a potential target of Widow’s or even a rival assassin.

Production on the film begins this June in London, and though it hasn’t officially been announced by the studio yet (Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is waiting until after Spider-Man: Far From Home to make any new announcements about the future of the MCU), we’re guessing the Black Widow movie will debut next year, maybe even in November 2020.