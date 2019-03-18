With the exception of Spider-Man: Far From Home, we’re still mostly in the dark about the plans Marvel Studios has after Avengers: Endgame. There have been rumblings about movies adapting lesser known Marvel Comics characters such as The Eternals and Shang Chi, and James Gunn was just brought back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Sequels have also been assumed for the likes of Black Panther and Doctor Strange, but we have no solid idea of when these movies will arrive.

However, it sounds like the first one out of the gate could be the long-desired Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson. Fans have been clamoring for the SHIELD agent named Natasha Romanoff to get her own movie since the character debuted in Iron Man 2, and now the cast is starting to fill out around the lead character. Fighting with My Family star Florence Pugh is currently in talks to to join the Black Widow movie cast.

Variety has news on Florence Pugh in talks to join the Black Widow movie cast. But since this is Marvel Studios we’re talking about, and they’re going to be tight-lipped on their plans until after the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, we know literally nothing else other than the fact she’ll be appearing in the movie.

The secrecy surrounding the future of projects at Marvel Studios also keeps us from knowing exactly what the Black Widow movie will entail as far as the story is concerned. That includes the time period in which the movie will be set. If Black Widow survives the events of Avengers: Endgame, then the movie could take place after. However, her survival doesn’t guarantee the movie taking place after those events either. After all, Captain Marvel just took place in the 90s, and we might see a story that fills in the gaps of Black Widow’s past, perhaps involving the time she spent working with fellow SHIELD agent Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner).

There’s a chance that the casting of Florence Pugh could provide a hint as to when the movie will take place. Pugh is a fairly young actress at just 23 years old, which is 11 years younger than star Scarlett Johansson. So there’s always a chance Pugh could be playing some kind of foil for Black Widow to go up against, maybe a fellow assassin. Then again, she could also be some kind of recruit that Black Widow trains, making her an ally. She could even be a recruit who turns against Natasha. But these are all just simple, blind guesses.

What we do know about the Black Widow movie so far is that Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome, Lore) has been hired to direct, and she’ll be working from a script by up and coming writer Jac Schaeffer. The script was also recently said to be getting a polish from The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby scribe Ned Benson. As of now, it’s expected that cameras will roll before the end of the year, possibly as early as this June.

We’ll be paying close attention to whatever Marvel Studios has planned for the next era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so stay tuned for all the latest updates on Black Widow and all the forthcoming movies.