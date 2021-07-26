Marvel’s Black Widow can currently be seen in theaters on the big screen or from the comfort of your own home on Disney+ Premier Access. Since the box office numbers dwindled fast for the movie that sends off Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, Disney and Marvel have decided to release the movie to digital platforms and Blu-ray/DVD much earlier than anticipated.

Marvel and Disney have announced that Black Widow will arrive on all major digital platforms starting on August 10, 2021. That’s a full month after the movie hit theaters on July 9, making this the shortest theatrical window that a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has ever received. It will then be followed by a release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 14, 2021, which is also a fast turnaround for one of Marvel’s major releases

Even though the theatrical distribution model for blockbusters has been shaken up quite a bit over the past year and a half or so, don’t expect this to be the new normal. Once Marvel movies go back to being exclusively theatrical affairs again, we likely won’t see movies heading to digital or Blu-ray/DVD so quickly. However, that might also depend on the box office performance of a given feature as well.

Black Widow Special Features

When Black Widow arrives on home video, it will come with a nice collection of special features, including some bloopers, a handful of featurettes, and nine deleted scenes. One of those scenes will be giving us more with Secretary Ross (William Hurt), a character who we saw just as much of in the trailers as we did in the movie. Get the full rundown of all the special features below.

Bloopers – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of “Black Widow.”

– Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of “Black Widow.” Deleted Scenes Grocery Shopping – Natasha heads into a grocery store to prepare for her journey through Norway. After a long drive, she arrives at her destination: a mysterious trailer in the middle of nowhere. Bike Chase – Tailed by assailants, Natasha and Yelena speed through the city in order to escape their nemeses. Gulag Fight – Alexei squares up against several enemies and is quickly overpowered. When all hope seems lost, Natasha leaps in to lend a hand in the fight. Smile – The Taskmaster protocol is activated in a tense moment, and an iconic helmet is unveiled. Come After Me – Secretary Ross and Mason discover an important message Natasha left behind. Walk and Talk – Alexei and Melina have a playful exchange. The Taskmaster arrives and faces off with Alexei. Widows in Training – Yelena and Alexei awaken in captivity. Melina hands the Taskmaster vials while the Widows train. Kiss – Alexei and Melina reunite after the action. Natasha grieves over an untimely demise in the brutal aftermath. Ohio – Natasha witnesses the carefree nature of the Ohio suburbs through the neighborhood children.

Filmmaker Introduction Featurette – Director Cate Shortland introduces the film and her vision for it.

– Director Cate Shortland introduces the film and her vision for it. Sisters Gonna Work It Out Featurette – Watch Scarlett and Florence as they train, fight, and bond to become the sister duo in “Black Widow.” Listen as the cast and crew discuss the characters, rigorous training, and building the dynamic between the two fearsome siblings.

– Watch Scarlett and Florence as they train, fight, and bond to become the sister duo in “Black Widow.” Listen as the cast and crew discuss the characters, rigorous training, and building the dynamic between the two fearsome siblings. Go Big If You’re Going Home Featurette – Step back to appreciate the size and scale of “Black Widow”’s solo film. Shot around the world, the film balances family and drama with mind-blowing action. The cast and crew reveal the intricacies of stunts that made the film so action-packed.

Here’s the official synopsis for Black Widow, now in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access: