Marvel’s Black Widow is finally coming to theaters in July, bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe back to the big screen for the first time in over two years. Thankfully, for those who aren’t ready to go back to movie theaters, Black Widow is also coming to Disney+ Premier Access. But Marvel wants to entice audiences to see this on the biggest screen possible, so they’ve released a new Black Widow clip with Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and her surrogate sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) doing what they do best: evading bad guys.

Black Widow Clip

Look, I’m as excited as everyone else is to get back to theaters, but this car chase clip is not good. Not even the little comedic bits are working here. Perhaps this is a result of the clip being edited for promotional release and it’s not how we’ll actually see this sequence unfold in the movie, but this is the first time in a long time that I’ve seen a car chase and been bored as hell. Hopefully it’s not a sign of things to come, especially considering how long we’ve been waiting to see this movie.

Joining Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh will be David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, who was trained in the Red Room to be a Black Widow just like Natasha. They two acted as makeshift parents for Natasha and Yelena, making them one big, not-so-happy assassin family. They’ll all have some kinks in their relationship to work out in this movie, which takes us back to the time between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland, and you can watch the previous trailer right here. The official synopsis is below.

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

After being delayed from release last year early on during the coronavirus pandemic, Marvel’s Black Widow is finally slated to hit theaters, and debut on Disney+ Premier Access, on July 9, 2021.