Black Panther is one of the biggest blockbuster sensations of 2018. Not only did the movie make huge bank at the box office, but it was critically acclaimed, and it’s been getting more awards attention than pretty every superhero movie that came before it. And if you’re the kind of fan looking for a cool way to show your love for the movie, we have something that’s subtle that only true Black Panther fans will recognize.

One of the best scenes in Black Panther has the film’s villain Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) pulling off an impressive heist where he not only makes a getaway with a vibranium weapon from Wakanda, but a genuine tribal mask from Africa. Now you can own a replica of that Black Panther tribal mask if you’re feelin’ it as much as Killmonger was in the movie.

Erik Killmonger Black Panther Tribal Mask

The next time we see Erik Killmonger, he’s wearing the mask in order to break out Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) from the custody of Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) of the CIA. The mask turns him into an intimidating presence, and now you can either have it to display like a museum artifact, or to wear to your next costume party. Just head to Costume Super Center and order it for $55.99.

It has been said that this item was inspired by a real African mask called Mgbedike that belonged to the Igbo People, but it also replicates the look of Killmonger from Marvel Comics, when he wears a similar African mask and other tribal gear. Those folks at Marvel Studios really pay attention to every detail.