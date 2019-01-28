Black Panther is taking a victory lap in theaters following its triumphant win at the SAG Awards. In anticipation of the Oscar ceremony in late February, where Black Panther is competing for Best Picture, Marvel is bringing the massive hit back to the big screen for a week of free screenings beginning February 1.

Black Panther is making history. First it became the first superhero movie nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, then it threw in its gauntlet to become an actual Oscar winner after it took the top trophy at the SAG Awards, lending the Marvel film more of a competitive edge in the Best Picture race.

But more than an acknowledgement of its awards season buzz, Black Panther coming back to theaters in February marks one year since its 2018 release — right at the start of Black History Month at that. The film will be showing for a one-week engagement at 250 participating AMC theaters from February 1-7, 2019. The tickets will be free for everyone, with two showings held per day at each participating theater.

In honor of the free screenings, Disney is giving a $1.5 million grant to support UNCF (United Negro College Fund) to help “further its mission to help minority students access and move to and through college.”

“Black Panther is groundbreaking for many reasons, including the rich diversity of voices behind its success,” said Walt Disney Company chairman Robert Iger said. “The story also showcases the power of knowledge to change the world for the better, and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to it. We’re proud to provide thousands of free screenings of ‘Black Panther’ in hopes it will continue to inspire audiences, and to support UNCF with a $1.5 million grant to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students.”

It’s a great move on Disney’s part to get the movie back on people’s minds as the Oscar race heats up, and to contribute to in-need students during Black History Month. Disney is covering all its bases — but could it be enough to make Black Panther an Oscar front-runner?

For free tickets to the Black Panther showings and a list of AMC participating theaters, fans can get tickets at weticketit.com/blackpanther.