Awards season continues as we inch closer to the Academy Awards, and last night, an unlikely winner emerged to take home the top prize at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Marvel’s Black Panther walked away with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, the SAG equivalent of Best Picture. The film beat out BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Crazy Rich Asians and A Star Is Born. And that’s not even the only award that Black Panther took home. Find out more about the 2019 SAG Award winners below.

In addition to taking home the biggest award of the night, Black Panther also landed the award for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture. Honestly, that’s not something that I totally agree with. Sure, Black Panther has some incredible fight sequences on an epic scale, but how does Mission: Impossible – Fallout not win this award?

Otherwise, Rami Malek made an Oscar win for his turn in Bohemian Rhapsody all the more likely with a victory for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. And Glenn Close seems to have solidified winning Academy Award gold as well with another win as Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her performance in The Wife.

However, one surprise did come from the SAG Awards on the movie side of things. Emily Blunt took home Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her performance in A Quiet Place. But that won’t happen at the Oscars, because she’s not even nominated in the category.

Meanwhile, over in the TV categories, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was on fire. The Amazon series won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and both the female and male categories went to Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub respectively.

Get the full rundown of all the 2019 SAG Award winners below. *WINNERS IN BOLD*

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

A Star is Born

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

John David Washington – BlackKklansman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close – The Wife

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams – Vice

Emily Blunt – A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinski – Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Garner – Ozark

Laura Linney – Ozark

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Robin Wright – House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler – Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Brie – GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie

Lilly Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss – Assassination of Gianni Versace

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins – King Lear

Bill Pullman – The Sinner



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz – Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Emma Stone – Maniac

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Daredevil

GLOW

Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld