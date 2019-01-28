2019 SAG Award Winners: ‘Black Panther’ Wins the Top Prize, and Takes Home Stunts Award for Good Measure
Posted on Monday, January 28th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
Awards season continues as we inch closer to the Academy Awards, and last night, an unlikely winner emerged to take home the top prize at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Marvel’s Black Panther walked away with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, the SAG equivalent of Best Picture. The film beat out BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Crazy Rich Asians and A Star Is Born. And that’s not even the only award that Black Panther took home. Find out more about the 2019 SAG Award winners below.
In addition to taking home the biggest award of the night, Black Panther also landed the award for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture. Honestly, that’s not something that I totally agree with. Sure, Black Panther has some incredible fight sequences on an epic scale, but how does Mission: Impossible – Fallout not win this award?
Otherwise, Rami Malek made an Oscar win for his turn in Bohemian Rhapsody all the more likely with a victory for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. And Glenn Close seems to have solidified winning Academy Award gold as well with another win as Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her performance in The Wife.
However, one surprise did come from the SAG Awards on the movie side of things. Emily Blunt took home Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her performance in A Quiet Place. But that won’t happen at the Oscars, because she’s not even nominated in the category.
Meanwhile, over in the TV categories, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was on fire. The Amazon series won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and both the female and male categories went to Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub respectively.
Get the full rundown of all the 2019 SAG Award winners below. *WINNERS IN BOLD*
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians
A Star is Born
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
John David Washington – BlackKklansman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close – The Wife
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams – Vice
Emily Blunt – A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale
John Krasinski – Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Julia Garner – Ozark
Laura Linney – Ozark
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Robin Wright – House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barry
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler – Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Brie – GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie
Lilly Tomlin – Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss – Assassination of Gianni Versace
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins – King Lear
Bill Pullman – The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz – Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Emma Stone – Maniac
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Daredevil
GLOW
Jack Ryan
The Walking Dead
Westworld