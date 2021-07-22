Following in the footsteps of Beyoncé’s visual album inspired by The Lion King and last year’s intimate concert special folklore from Taylor Swift, Grammy winner Billie Eilish is bringing a new concert special called Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. Featuring the entirety of her new album performed at the Hollywood Bowl, this won’t just be a series of songs performed in a recorded concert, because there are also narrative and animated elements sprinkled throughout to enhance the album experience. Watch the Billie Eilish Disney concert special trailer below.



Billie Eilish Disney Concert Special Trailer

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and by Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne (an animator on Wreck-It Ralph and Bolt), Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles is said to take viewers on “a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops.” Rodriguez said in a statement:

“We are all huge admirers of Billie and Finneas here in our household. They are such impressive, world class talents that it’s a real honor to work with them on this film, said Robert Rodriguez, director of ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.’ The way the narrative story and animated pieces weave through her incredible concert performance, makes this a spectacular event that is truly unique.”

We only get a taste of this concert special with Billie Eilish looking both deadly serious and a little sleepy in between sudden cuts to concert footage and animated sequences. But I like the energy here, and Eilish has a hypnotizing voice that makes the visuals feel that much more captivating.

Joining Billie Eilish on stage at the Hollywood Bowl will be FINNEAS (Billie Eilish’s brother), the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world renowned Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo. Additional orchestral arrangements are also provided by composer David Campbell.

Billie Eilish’s new album, also titled Happier Than Ever, drops on July 30. However, fans looking forward to this concert special will have to wait until September 3, 2021 to catch it on Disney+.

If you’re interested in seeing more from Billie Eilish, allow me to recommend the Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. The film gives an up close and personal look at the young star’s career, the creation of her award-winning music, and all the trials and tribulations that come with global fame.