Right now, production is underway on the eagerly anticipated Bill and Ted Face the Music, a third installment in the unlikely time traveling comedy film franchise that began with Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure in 1989. Since that movie doesn’t arrive until next August, you can pass some of the time by adding two new incredible sixth scale figures to your shelf from Blitzway that bring perfect likenesses of Ted “Theodore” Logan (Keanu Reeves) and Bill S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter). Check out the Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure figures below.

Blitzway’s Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure Figures

As usual, the face sculpts on these high-end figures are astounding, capturing the young faces of Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves just as we remember them. When it comes to these kind of collectibles, I’m always in awe of the real clothes created for them. On cheaper dolls with real clothes, the stitching is often too big, making the clothes look oversized. But when it comes to these kind of figures, they’re absolutely perfect. Here’s everything else you’ll get with these figures too:

The Bill & Ted Sixth Scale Collectible Set specially features: Highly detailed likeness of Alex Winter as Bill S. Preston Esq.

Highly detailed likeness of Keanu Reeves as Ted “Theodore” Logan

Newly designed and developed male body with over 30 points of articulations and flexible soft arms

Two (2) Newly designed and developed figure stands

Twelve (12) interchangeable hands (total for both) including:

– Two (2) pairs of guitar hands

– Two (2) right blow fist hands

– Two (2) pairs of open hands

– Two (2) right good fortune hands Costume for Bill: One (1) purple pattern shirt

One (1) graphic t-shirts

One (1) pair of blue jeans

One (1) pair of pattern underpants

One (1) pair of striped socks

One (1) pair of canvas shoes Costume for Ted: One (1) blue jacket

One (1) black vest

One (1) graphic t-shirt

One (1) pair of graphic shorts

One (1) pair of inner training pants

One (1) pair of striped socks

One (1) pair of canvas shoes Accessories: Two (2) guitars

Six (6) bracelets

One (1) watch

One (1) backpack

One (1) public phone

One (1) CD & case

One (1) notice poster

One (1) fabric wall banner

The Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure figures come in a set that will cost you $399. They’re available for pre-order right now, and the figures will arrive sometime between January 2020 and March 2020.

Here’s the official press release for the two Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure figures: