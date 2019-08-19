Cool Stuff: Blitzway Debuts ‘Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ Figures to Save the World
Posted on Monday, August 19th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
Right now, production is underway on the eagerly anticipated Bill and Ted Face the Music, a third installment in the unlikely time traveling comedy film franchise that began with Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure in 1989. Since that movie doesn’t arrive until next August, you can pass some of the time by adding two new incredible sixth scale figures to your shelf from Blitzway that bring perfect likenesses of Ted “Theodore” Logan (Keanu Reeves) and Bill S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter). Check out the Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure figures below.
Blitzway’s Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure Figures
As usual, the face sculpts on these high-end figures are astounding, capturing the young faces of Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves just as we remember them. When it comes to these kind of collectibles, I’m always in awe of the real clothes created for them. On cheaper dolls with real clothes, the stitching is often too big, making the clothes look oversized. But when it comes to these kind of figures, they’re absolutely perfect. Here’s everything else you’ll get with these figures too:
The Bill & Ted Sixth Scale Collectible Set specially features:
- Highly detailed likeness of Alex Winter as Bill S. Preston Esq.
- Highly detailed likeness of Keanu Reeves as Ted “Theodore” Logan
- Newly designed and developed male body with over 30 points of articulations and flexible soft arms
- Two (2) Newly designed and developed figure stands
- Twelve (12) interchangeable hands (total for both) including:
– Two (2) pairs of guitar hands
– Two (2) right blow fist hands
– Two (2) pairs of open hands
– Two (2) right good fortune hands
Costume for Bill:
- One (1) purple pattern shirt
- One (1) graphic t-shirts
- One (1) pair of blue jeans
- One (1) pair of pattern underpants
- One (1) pair of striped socks
- One (1) pair of canvas shoes
Costume for Ted:
- One (1) blue jacket
- One (1) black vest
- One (1) graphic t-shirt
- One (1) pair of graphic shorts
- One (1) pair of inner training pants
- One (1) pair of striped socks
- One (1) pair of canvas shoes
Accessories:
- Two (2) guitars
- Six (6) bracelets
- One (1) watch
- One (1) backpack
- One (1) public phone
- One (1) CD & case
- One (1) notice poster
- One (1) fabric wall banner
The Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure figures come in a set that will cost you $399. They’re available for pre-order right now, and the figures will arrive sometime between January 2020 and March 2020.
Here’s the official press release for the two Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure figures:
Bill and Ted are two high school buddies who dream of becoming international rock stars. Their hilarious time travel adventure is depicted in the amazingly audacious comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.
Sideshow and Blitzway present the Bill & Ted Sixth Scale Collectible Set of these two funny and charming characters, Bill and Ted. This is your chance chance to own the friendly duo in one go!
It’s like having them pop up right in front of you, with their iconic fashion and elaborate accessories. Besides, the iconic props are designed to let you reproduce a variety of wonderful scenes from the movie.
Be excellent to each other and travel to the past through the exciting story of Bill and Ted!