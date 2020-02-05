This summer brings the release of Bill and Ted Face the Music, the third installment of the sci-fi comedy franchise. We’re still waiting patiently for a trailer, but the recent appearance of Bill S. Preston, Esq. in Walmart’s Super Bowl commercial has sparked the arrival of the sequel’s first teaser poster, featuring the famous time traveling phone booth. But that’s not all. You can now get your hands on a life-size replica of the phone booth that first debuted in Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

Bill and Ted Face the Music Poster

Is the phone booth from Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey more famous than the titular characters of both movies? It seems a little odd to only feature the phone booth on the poster. Even if they’re waiting to reveal Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as Bill and Ted again until the first teaser trailer arrives, why not use their silhouettes to add a little something extra?

Anyway, the poster is still pretty good. But rather than having the time traveling phone both displayed on your wall, how would you like to have it sitting in your house? A company called Cubicall is making that possible.

Cubicall is a custom phone booth manufacturer that specializes in privacy booths for calls, heads-down work, or team huddles (whatever the hell that means), and they’re creating life-size, real-working replicas of the phone booth from the Bill and Ted movies.

This is an officially-licensed Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure phone booth that includes an authentic payphone retrofitted for VOIP/landline service, an umbrella antenna for time travel, and all of the features of Cubicall’s regular phone booths.

It’s a limited edition item, but we can’t imagine the demand for these phone booths is going to be all that high when it has a pricetag of $8,495. For that kind of money, you’d expect it to arrive assembled, but when you get it, you’ll have to build it yourself, because it ships flat. You can pre-order now with a $100 deposit, and the phone booth is expected to ship in May this year.