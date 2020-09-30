It’s been something of a rarity to get a clear look at how certain movies have performed financially during the COVID era than it was in the Before Times. However, a picture is beginning to emerge around MGM and Orion’s Bill and Ted Face the Music which indicates that dropping the film on PVOD was a smart play by the studio. A new report says that Dean Parisot‘s comedy sequel has made just about ten times more on PVOD than it has in theaters so far.

Deadline reports that the movie, which was distributed by United Artists Releasing, has grossed $3.3 million in theaters since its opening on August 28, 2020, but the Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter vehicle has made around $32 million through paid video on demand services. That disparity is obviously due to the lasting and still-ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and in the wake of Tenet‘s somewhat muted box office performance recently, it contributes to the idea that most people still are not willing to go out in droves to visit their local movie theaters.

You can head over to Deadline for some speculation about how this might affect MGM in the long term, but one thing is for sure: all eyes are going to be on them as they decide whether to keep No Time to Die in its current slot or kick it into 2021. It certainly seems like they’re digging their heels in: the official James Bond podcast just launched, and the studio likely wouldn’t have reignited its marketing push if it planned to punt the movie into next year. We’ll keep you in the loop with any updates on that front.

In the meantime, Bill & Ted Face the Music will be available on digital on October 20, 2020 and on Blu-ray/DVD on November 10, 2020. Get the details below:

