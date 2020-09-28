Just in time for No Time to Die, here comes the official James Bond podcast. Appropriately titled No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast, the six-part series will feature interviews with Daniel Craig, director Cary Joji Fukunaga, and more, with each episode focusing on a different aspect of the sprawling Bond franchise.

Will No Time to Die actually hit theaters in November? I still have my doubts, but in the meantime, fans can take solace in No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast, which is launching on October 30. And when they say “official” they really mean it, as the podcast will feature interviews with Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, director Cary Joji Fukunaga, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell and “a host of key behind the scenes crew from casting director to special effects supervisor.”

The six-part series is sure to give fans the access they crave as it delves into topics including music, gadgets, locations, stunts, costumes, and cars. It will also feature music from the film via Hans Zimmer and brand new recordings from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The podcast is hosted by James King, and is clearly debuting this year even if the movie is not.

The 25th entry in the franchise, No Time to Die was the first big movie to have its release date changed due to the coronavirus. The original plan was to premiere the film in April, but it’s now set for November 12 in the United Kingdom and on November 20 in North America. But will those dates? The coronavirus has not gone away, and cases are actually starting to rise again, both in the United States and Europe. As a result, there might be a renewed demand to push the movie back again. If so, it’s likely that No Time to Die moves to 2021.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, No Time to Die is Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007. In the movie, “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”