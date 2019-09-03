If you heard that a web series from Funny or Die was being turned into a feature film, Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis is probably the last one you’d expect. But here we are with the first Between Two Ferns: The Movie trailer, teasing the adaptation of the hilarious talk show that has the Hangover star poorly interviewing some of the most famous celebrities around. And there’s actually some semblance of a story tying a whole new roster of interviews together. Watch below.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie Trailer

After an interview with Matthew McConaughey goes wrong and almost results in his death by drowning, Zack Galifiaiankis is forced to take Between Two Ferns on the road in order to shoot 10 more episodes of the series. Why? Well, it looks like Funny or Die co-creator Will Ferrell, sporting a western-style jacket that has “FOD” on the shoulder, is demanding it. So there you go.

Since much of the comedy from Between Two Ferns results from Zach Galifiaiakis conducting interviews poorly, the movie will feature quite the ensemble of guest stars making appearances. Benedict Cumberbatch, Brie Larson, Jon Hamm and David Letterman all appear in the hot seat for the show within the movie, but these other stars will also make an appearance, perhaps on Between Two Ferns, or maybe just somewhere along the mandatory road trip:

Peter Dinklage

Paul Rudd

Tiffany Haddish

Keanu Reeves

Jason Schwartzman

Adam Scott

John Cho

Chance the Rapper

Rashida Jones

Hailee Steinfeld

John Legend

Chrissy Teigen

Tessa Thompson

On top of that, it looks like the supporting cast for this movie is filled with some great comedic day players, including Lauren Lapkus and Paul Rust. Because of that, this just feels like the kind of thing that was made by some of the best comedians working today, whether you know them by name or not, and it should strike the right chord with people who already like Between Two Ferns and the oddball humor of Zach Galifianakis. It might even turn some Netflix subscribers on to the original web series if they’ve somehow missed out on the gag over the past decade or so.

Here’s the official synopsis for Between Two Ferns: The Movie, coming to Netflix on September 20, 2019.