At the end of last year, we heard the surprising and perplexing news that the Funny or Die web series Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis was being turned into a movie. The project was already filming at the time, but any details beyond a handful of guests were still under wraps. But that changed today with news on a story that will connect a series of celebrity interviews with The Hangover star, as well as a release date on Netflix. Get all the details on the Between Two Ferns movie below.

Between Two Ferns Movie Release Date

As you can see, Between Two Ferns: The Movie will hit Netflix on September 20, 2019. Here’s the official synopsis:

Zach Galifianakis dreamed of becoming a star. But when Will Ferrell discovered his public access TV show “Between Two Ferns” and uploaded it to Funny Or Die, Zach became a viral laughing stock. Now Zach and his crew are taking a road trip to complete a series of high-profile celebrity interviews and restore his reputation. Directed by Scott Aukerman, Between Two Ferns: The Movie is a laugh-out-loud comedy that gives new insight into the curmudgeonly, beloved outsider Zach Galifianakis has created over the years.

That’s quite the meta storyline, but it’s the perfect amount of odd for Scott Aukerman, who is directing the movie version of the web series, which he co-created and directed several episodes. It also fits the meta vibe of the show itself, which has Zach Galifianakis playing a fictionalized version of himself, while also adding another layer of fiction to it, almost like Wayne’s World. The entire concept feels like something that would be on Scott Aukerman’s Comedy Bang-Bang, and that sounds just fine to me.

While the announcement was shy about revealing any of the celebrity guests, initial reports on the movie late last year had Peter Dinklage, David Letterman, Keanu Reeves, Ed Helms and Bradley Cooper on the roster. With the exception of Bradley Cooper, who co-starred in The Hangover trilogy with Galifianakis, all the other names are first-time guests. Surely there will be plenty more cameos from other familiar faces.

This is exactly the kind of project that I’m thankful to Netflix for making. It’s a project that a normal movie studio would never take a chance on because it’s too risky and likely weird for general audiences to latch onto. But now it gets a wide release for anyone to watch whenever they choose. I can’t wait to see what Scott Aukerman and Zach Galifianakis cooked up. In the meantime, here’s the most recent episode released last summer: