If you’re lamenting missing out on those awesome new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures that are coming to San Diego Comic-Con later this month, we’ve got some collectible toy news that might help lessen the blow.

Later this year, DC Collectibles is releasing a whole line of figures inspired by the recent animated adaptation of Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. What makes them even cooler than your average action figure is that they are painted like the actual cartoons were turned into three-dimensional characters. Check out the Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures below.

Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Action Figures

As you can see, there are five different two-packs featuring the main characters from the animated Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures. These will be GameStop exclusives released from September through December this year for $49.99 each. Here’s when each of the figure sets will be released:

Batman and Leonardo – September 2, 2019

Robin and Raphael – September 2, 2019

Batgirl and Donatello – October 1, 2019

Alfred and Michelangelo – November 1, 2019

Ra’s Al Ghul and Shredder – December 2, 2019

However, if you’d rather get all these figures at the same time, you can pre-order the full set, and it will be shipped on December 16, 2019. All the individual two-packs and the complete set are available for pre-order right now, and you won’t be charged until the figures ship.

These would be great figures to put alongside the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures inspired by the animated series. Those figures were San Diego Comic-Con exclusives back in 2017, but they’ve recently been available as two-packs exclusively at Target (though they are hard to find). It’s just a great time to be a TMNT collector.