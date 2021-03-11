If you need a quick pick-me-up, you simply can’t go wrong with Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. This delightfully absurd comedy has touches of Hot Rod, Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion, Austin Powers, Airplane!, and Zoolander, and it all works because of the quirky characters and comedic chemistry created by writers and stars Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo. As the movie prepares to arrive on home video, a new Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar featurette celebrates the comedic duo.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Featurette

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar will be available on digital starting on March 26, followed by a released on Blu-Ray combo pack and DVD on April 6. Here are the bonus features included on the Blu-ray, courtesy of Collider:

Audio Commentary with director Josh Greenbaum, writer-actor Annie Mumolo, and writer-actor Kristen Wiig

“Barb & Star: Making Life a Little Brighter” Featurette

“Barb & Star: Casting in Paradise” Featurette

Bloopers

Deleted Scenes

“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar Fashion Show” Piece

I absolutely cannot wait to see the bloopers and deleted scenes from this silly movie. The extra footage featuring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo gabbing away in their culottes is going to be something to cherish. Maybe there will even be a longer version of Jamie Dornan’s musical moment “Edgar’s Prayer,” which apparently has a longer version that was shot.

Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever. With romance, friendship and a villain’s evil plot, hold onto your culottes!

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is available on VOD right now.