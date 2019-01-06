Fans have been waiting over 15 years for Bad Boys for Life to get in front of cameras. The sequel has had plenty of ups and downs over the years with Michael Bay leaving the project in the hands of director Joe Carnahan, who ended up leaving even after writing the script. Now the project finally seems to have firm footing with directors Adil Arbi and Bilall Fallah as the latest filmmakers getting behind the camera, and we finally have word on what kind of problem Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will be dealing with this time.

Production Weekly (via Heroic Hollywood), released the Bad Boys for Life plot synopsis, which reveals the Miami police department has a new elite team called AMMO that has been tasked with taking down a drug cartel leader named Armando Armas (Jacob Scipio). The druglord villain is described as “a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature,” and for some reason, his seemingly equally as ruthless mother has tasked him with killing Mike Lowery (Will Smith).

That takes care of the action side of things, but there’s also an interesting comedic and romantic twist in the sequel with actress Paola Nuñez playing Rite, a tough and funny criminal psychologist who has been named the head of the new AMMO team. Coincidentally enough, Rite just so happens to be Mike’s ex-girlfriend, the one who got away. Surely that will create some tension between Rite and Mike, especially if he and his partner Marcus (Martin Lawrence) are put on the team.

As for the rest of the cast, we know Joe Pantoliano will be reprising his role as angry Captain Howard, and Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens and Charles Melton are also getting in on the sequel this time.

For all the failed attempts to get Bad Boys for Life off the ground, this actually looks like it’s going to happen. Our own sources tell us that the sequel is doing camera tests in Atlanta next week, so production should be starting very soon with the script from Joe Carnahan, Peter Craig and Chris Bremmer. As for whether directors Arbi and Fallah will be able to bring the same kind of action and excitement that Michael Bay deliver before, we’ll find out in a little over a year.

Bad Boys for Life will be hitting theaters next year on January 17, 2020.