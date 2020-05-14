Earlier this week, Back to the Future fans were treated to a reunion of the time travel trilogy’s cast and filmmakers thanks to Josh Gad‘s nostalgic, retrospective series Reunited Apart. The reunion featured Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and some other cast members, as well as director Robert Zemeckis and writer Bob Gale. However, one cast member noticeably missing was Tom F. Wilson, who played bully Biff Tannen and his various incarnations in the sequels. In fact, Josh Gad got a follow-up call from a fan who was pretty peeved about that, but there’s something weird about this guy.

Back to the Future Reunion Follow-Up Call

Josh Gad took this Zoom call from a masked man in sunglasses who was unhappy about Tom F. Wilson not being included in the Back to the Future reunion. He even calls Gad a butthead. Obviously, it’s all a quick gag, because the masked man is Tom F. Wilson, and he spouts off a few off Biff Tannen’s more famous lines from the first movie while complaining to Gad, including “Why don’t you make like a tree, and get outta here,” and “Say hi to your mom for me.”

Honestly, it’s a shame Wilson wasn’t part of the reunion. He’s not often spotted with the rest of the Back to the Future cast when they get together occasionally, mostly of his own volition. But I wonder if, in this instance, he just wasn’t paying attention to his e-mails as carefully and simply missed out on the opportunity. Otherwise, why even bother participating after the fact? Maybe he saw how fun it was and regretted missing out. Either way, it’s nice to see him having some fun in honor of Back to the Future, and maybe everyone can get together again for the 40th anniversary in 2025.