Last week, we learned that a Back to the Future musical would finally be opening in 2020 after first being announced all the way back in 2012. Now the first teaser trailer for the musical as arrived with Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, and it captures the vibe and style of the original teaser trailer from nearly 35 years ago.

Back to the Future Musical Trailer

Tony-winning director John Rando is at the helm of the musical, which features a score by Glen Ballard (Jagged Little Pill) and original Back to the Future composer Alan Silvestri. Songs will include new renditions of signature soundtrack tunes such as “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News (which you can hear redone in the trailer) and “Johnny B. Goode” by Chuck Berry, cousin of Marvin Berry.

The staging will feature choreography by Chris Bailey, sets and costumes by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Gareth Owen, video design by Finn Ross, illusions by Paul Kieve, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, and muscial supervision by Nick Finlow.

Set to star as Marty McFly (originated on screen by Michael J. Fox) will be Olly Dobson, who previously appeared in the West End in Bat Out of Hell and Matilda. Additional casting, including for the role of eccentric Dr. Emmett Brown, will be announced later.

Even though the full cast for the Back to the Future musical hasn’t been announced yet, tickets are already on sale right now. Of course, you’ll have to get yourself to London, because that’s where the musical opens for a 12-week limited engagement starting on February 20, 2020 at the Manchester Opera House

This project has long been in the works, and Back to the Future writer Bob Gale couldn’t be more thrilled:

“Bob Zemeckis and I have been trying to get this project off the ground for years, but good things take time and finally, the time is right,” said Gale. “Our cast is outstanding, the songs are fantastic, and director John Rando is doing an amazing job ensuring the show truly captures the magic of the movie. We’re thrilled that we can retell our story on stage in a brand-new way, and we’re certain that Back to the Future fans all over the world will share our enthusiasm. In the words of Marty McFly, ‘your kids are gonna love it’—and so will you and your parents.”

For a frame of reference, here’s the original trailer for Back to the Future that was shot specifically to tease the movie: