Earlier this year, concept art from Avengers: Infinity War emerged online with Benedict Cumerbatch as Doctor Strange wearing Iron Man armor with the Eye of Agamotto replacing an arc reactor in the chest plate. The art depicted a deleted scene in which Tony Stark lent Stephen Strange his armor in order to protect him from the torture needles of Thanos’ Black Order henchman Ebony Maw. But now we have an actual Avengers: Infinity War set photo of Doctor Strange wearing Iron Man armor.

Over the weekend, ComicBook.com held a live watch party for Avengers: Infinity War, and they were able to secure the involvement of co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely on the site’s Twitter account. During the film, McFeely shared a never-before-seen set photo that has Benedict Cumberbatch wearing Iron Man’s armor, or at least the pieces of it that are used on set for a frame of reference for the visual effects artists. Here’s the set photo:

In the accompanying post to Twitter, Stephen McFeely noted, “There were other versions of this rescue. Some were just too awesome (and long) to keep. But still, one can dream…”

This isn’t the first time we’ve gotten a glimpse of this deleted sequence by way of the set of Avengers: Infinity War. Some behind the scenes footage surfaced at one point revealing this shot of Robert Downey Jr. wearing Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation.

It was thought that maybe Downey was just messing around on set, but now we know it’s from a scene where Stark and Strange swapped wardrobes for a bit, which is a very comic book thing for the writers of Infinity War to do. We just wish we could actually see the scene in question, even if the visual effects aren’t done.

The swapping of Iron Man’s armor and Doctor Strange’s cloak is an amusing prospect, especially since Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have pointed out how similar Stephen Strange is to Tony Stark, especially when it comes to their arrogance and sarcasm. Some believed Strange’s similarity to Stark was a detriment to the character, making Doctor Strange feel a little uninspired, but it did make for some amusing character clashing when Avengers: Infinity War came around, so it all worked out.

For those interested, Anthony & Joe Russo are co-hosting an Avengers: Endgame live watch party online tonight in honor of the one-year anniversary of the epic conclusion of the first era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.