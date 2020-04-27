Last night marked the one-year anniversary of the theatrical release of Avengers: Endgame. It’s hard to believe that one year ago, we were sitting in a movie theater watching the epic battle between The Avengers and Thanos, and today we don’t even have movie theaters to sit in. Thankfully, directors Anthony & Joe Russo and co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely will help us cope with the mad world we currently find ourselves in by participating in an Avengers: Endgame watch party tonight, hosted by ComicBook.com. Here’s how you can follow along.

ComicBook.com has been doing a lot of quarantine watch parties with various comic book movies throughout the month of April, and there’s no better way to wrap things up than by revisiting Avengers: Endgame one year after it hit theaters. The Avengers: Endgame watch party comes hot on the heels of screenwriters Christopher Marks & Stephen McFeely partaking in an Avengers: Infinity War watch party last night, and since they revealed some new details about the production, including this set photo of Doctor Strange in Iron Man armor, we’re sure they’ll have even more cool stuff to show off tonight.

The Avengers: Endgame watch party begins at 7:00 P.M. ET tonight, and you’ll probably want to make sure you’re there on time, because Antony & Joe Russo will be live on Instagram throughout the first hour of the movie, and they’ve teased a special guest popping in to join them for a bit. Here’s what they posted on Instagram:

Who is the special guest? Based on the photo the Russo Brothers posted, it could be Chris Hemsworth, who traditionally wields that hammer. But considering the applause-worthy moment featuring Captain America being worthy enough to bring the hammer down, it could also be Chris Evans. There’s quite the roster of stars available to join the Russo Brothers, so you’ll just have to tune in to see who it is.

Anthony & Joe Russo will also be live-tweeting from their @Russo_Brothers account, while Markus and McFeely will be taking over the ComicBook.com Twitter account. In addition, Emma Fuhrmann, who played teenage Cassie Lang, will be particiapting, and there might even be some other stars hopping online to get involved. When there was a watch party of Guardians of the Galaxy last week, Chris Pratt surprisingly popped in to join director James Gunn to live tweet a bit.

So get ready to press play tonight and partake in the Avengers: Endgame watch party and find out what new nuggets of information about the movie might be revealed. After all, there’s a three-hour runtime, so there’s a big window for the directors and writers to post photos, anecdotes, trivia, and more.