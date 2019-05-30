It’s no secret that one of our favorite parts of Avengers: Endgame is the arrival of Thicc Thor. Naysayers be damned, this character shift for Thor ends up making Chris Hemsworth‘s character arc one of the most significant and moving in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s why we’re very excited to see the beefy version of the God of Thunder immortalized in two different statues from Iron Studios. Check out the two new Avengers Endgame Thor statues.

Avengers Endgame Thor Statues

First up, we have a collaboration from Sideshow Collectibles and Iron Studios in the form of a 1/4 scale legacy replica statue of Thor standing with Stormbreaker on top of the ruins of Avengers headquarters. As an added bonus, this statue comes with an interchangeable arm so he can hold Mjolnir and rest his other arm on top of Storkbreaker at the same time. He’s patiently biding his time until Iron Man and Captain America are ready to take on Thanos together. In fact, this statue can be joined with statues of the other two Avengers for a larger display of our heroes.

Now for the bad news. This statue of Thor will cost you $760. The good news is that there are payment plans available, and it won’t ship until the first quarter of 2020, so you have plenty of time to space out the payments,

This second Thor statue comes solely from Iron Studios and falls in line with the rest of their 1/10 scale Avengers: Endgame battle diorama statues. They’ve each had a different base with debris from the ruins of Avengers headquarters, and this one has Thor leaping up from the ground with lightning effects shooting out from his feet. In his hands are both Stormbreaker and Mjolnir for the ultimate battle pose.

The bad news here isn’t quite as upsetting since this Thor statue only costs $109.99. It will ship sometime in the fourth quarter of this year or the first month of January in 2020.