Hasbro is typically pretty quick about getting action figures from Marvel Studios movies into shelves. But for some reason, it’s taken a little extra time for them to give fans a Thor action figure based on his new beefy superhero appearance from Avengers: Endgame. While Marvel Legends gave The Big Lebowski version of Thor his own build-a-figure for one of their Avengers: Endgame action figure waves, this is the first time they’ve given us the chonky, braided version of Chris Hemsworth as the God Of Thunder.

Avengers: Endgame Thor Action Figure

The Avengers: Endgame Thor action figure from Marvel Legends is a deluxe release that comes with a solid assembly of accessories that will allow you to recreate a few key moments from the final battle of the end of The Infinity Saga. Complete with an electrified Mjolnir and Stormbreaker, including two lightning accessories, Thor is ready to take on Thanos with all his might.

Thanks to the inclusion of these accessories, fans will also have the chance to give Captain America a proper Mjolnir accessory that he can wield along with his vibranium shield. The translucent blue plastic makes it look like lightning is flowing through the weapon, which should allow for some incredible battle diorama scenes on your shelves.

On top of the multiple points of articulation, we’re happy to see Thor’s thick middle-section sitting proudly in his armor. It’s exactly what the God of Thunder deserves for having one of the most resonant character arcs in the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Unfortunately, the Avengers: Endgame Thor action figure is sold out for pre-order at Amazon, but you can still get an order in at Entertainment Earth, Big Bad Toy Store, and Dorkside Toys. The figure will ship in August or September.