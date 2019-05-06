For a solid three years, we all assumed that the third and fourth Avengers movies would be a massive two-parter known as Avengers: Infinity War Part 1 and 2. But that soon changed when Anthony and Joe Russo came on board to direct Avengers 3 and Avengers 4, the first of which was quickly titled Avengers: Infinity War.

But we were left in the dark for several years about the title of the fourth Avengers movie. Many of the rumored titles for what would become Avengers: Endgame were debunked as false, but there were a few in there that had a grain of truth to them. The Russo brothers recently revealed which of those rumors were true in their confirmation of the Avengers Endgame original title, and whether the films were ever intended to be a two-parter.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz on MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Joe Russo confirmed that the original title for Avengers: Endgame was Avengers: Infinity Gauntlet. This was the chosen title for “quite a long time,” which explains the confusion star Zoe Saldana had when she accidentally revealed Infinity Gauntlet to be the title back in 2017.

Infinity Gauntlet would have been fitting title for Avengers: Endgame, as the film’s plot does revolve around creating a new gauntlet that could undo Thanos’ universe-halving Snap. But perhaps it was too fitting: a title like that could have revealed most of the plot of the film, and it’s clear that Marvel wanted to keep the film veiled in mystery up until its release (and maybe a little after). But if you’re going to change it to a vague title like Endgame, why not just reveal the title earlier and saved us months of speculation?

Maybe it’s all a joke to the Russo brothers, just like they joked about splitting the three-plus hour movie into two parts. That would have definitely caused quite a stir if the films had retained their Infinity Part 1 and 2 titles (what would the next part be, 2.5?) but the Russo brothers revealed that they didn’t seriously consider it. “We used to joke about [splitting the movies in two] all the time,” Joe Russo said. “Because Alan Horn at Disney had overseen Lord of the Rings and he used to joke about it. Like, three hour movie, just cut it in half. I don’t know that it would have achieved this kind of success had we split it up.”