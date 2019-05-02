Rejoice: the spoiler wars are almost at an end. People have been downright militant when it comes to avoiding Avengers: Endgame spoilers. But it looks like even directors the Russo Brothers are realizing enough is enough. According to the filmmakers themselves, this is the last weekend to be strict about spoilers. Starting Monday, all bets are off, and spoilers are free game. Don’t agree? Take it up with the Russos.

If you haven’t seen Endgame yet, see it this weekend. The spoiler ban lifts on Monday!

Check out @GMA for the full video… pic.twitter.com/gGrvUgLL6k — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) May 2, 2019

The Russo Brothers went on GMA today and dropped a bombshell: the Avengers: Endgame spoiler ban lifts next week. If you haven’t seen Endgame, you better rush out to a theater before Monday, or else you’re screwed.

Of course, this is all in good fun, and if you want to keep avoiding spoilers – assuming you haven’t somehow seen the movie yet – good luck. But in all fairness, two full weeks is more than enough time to hold onto these secrets. And as far as Endgame is concerned, everything is a spoiler, since Marvel went to great lengths to avoid giving anything anyway.

And people have been taking Endgame spoilers very seriously. For instance: NBC News is reporting that one man actually punched a coworker in the chest after said coworker dropped some spoilers. We’re not talking a playful little tap, either. The blow was serious enough to warrant a citation for assault for the puncher. And last week, a man in Hong Kong was badly beaten up after revealing spoilers outside a theater. It’s one thing to want to avoid spoilers, folks. Taking things to this level is extreme.

Hopefully everyone will get the memo from the Russo Brothers, and realize that after this weekend, it’s time to ease up on the spoiler-phobia. And hey, Spider-Man: Far From Home is coming out in two months, and we need to conserve all our energy to avoid spoilers about that.