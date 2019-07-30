‘Avengers: Endgame’ Featurette Clip: Chris Hemsworth Gets Ready to Play Lebowski Thor
Posted on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
Avengers: Endgame is available today on digital download, allowing fans to revisit their favorite parts of the movie over and over again. After landing at the top of the box office charts as the highest grossing movie of all-time, the movie is now Fandango’s most pre-ordered title in the company’s history. But if you’re holding out for the physical media release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray or DVD, we have a peek at one of the special features you’ll get, and it shows Chris Hemsworth suiting up as the new Thor.
Avengers Endgame New Thor Featurette
In the featurette, we get to see the unsettling image of Chris Hemsworth getting into the body suit that turns his chiseled body into one that Rocket Racoon describes as melted ice cream. The image of Chris Hemsworth getting into this body suit isn’t unsettling because of him being made to look fat, but it’s the sight of seeing someone else put something on that so closely resembles loose human skin that is rather peculiar.
The actor says the suit weights about 60 or 70 pounds, though directors Anthony & Joe Russo have said it weighed about 30 pounds elsewhere, so we’re not sure who is more accurate. Plus, they also gave him mouthpieces that plumped out his cheeks a bit, which apparently ended up changing Thor’s voice a little bit as well.
The most intriguing part of this featurette is some footage where Chris Hemsworth is wearing his hoodie, bathroom, and pajama pants while sitting in front of a portrait studio backdrop. The footage they’re shooting almost seems like it’s a dating profile of some type. Is this some kind of bonus feature we didn’t know about? Will it be included somewhere else in the future? We must see all of the footage that was shot that day.
Anyway, below you can find a list of the rest of the special features on the Avengers: Endgame home video release.
BONUS MATERIALS
Digital Exclusive:
- Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance – Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in “Avengers: Endgame.”
Blu-ray & Digital:
- Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.
- Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” — and launched the MCU.
- A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.
- Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.
- The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history … back-to-back!
- The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.
- Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.
- Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”
- Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs and gaffes from set.
- Visionary Intro – Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.
- Audio Commentary – Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.