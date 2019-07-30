Avengers: Endgame is available today on digital download, allowing fans to revisit their favorite parts of the movie over and over again. After landing at the top of the box office charts as the highest grossing movie of all-time, the movie is now Fandango’s most pre-ordered title in the company’s history. But if you’re holding out for the physical media release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray or DVD, we have a peek at one of the special features you’ll get, and it shows Chris Hemsworth suiting up as the new Thor.

Avengers Endgame New Thor Featurette

In the featurette, we get to see the unsettling image of Chris Hemsworth getting into the body suit that turns his chiseled body into one that Rocket Racoon describes as melted ice cream. The image of Chris Hemsworth getting into this body suit isn’t unsettling because of him being made to look fat, but it’s the sight of seeing someone else put something on that so closely resembles loose human skin that is rather peculiar.

The actor says the suit weights about 60 or 70 pounds, though directors Anthony & Joe Russo have said it weighed about 30 pounds elsewhere, so we’re not sure who is more accurate. Plus, they also gave him mouthpieces that plumped out his cheeks a bit, which apparently ended up changing Thor’s voice a little bit as well.

The most intriguing part of this featurette is some footage where Chris Hemsworth is wearing his hoodie, bathroom, and pajama pants while sitting in front of a portrait studio backdrop. The footage they’re shooting almost seems like it’s a dating profile of some type. Is this some kind of bonus feature we didn’t know about? Will it be included somewhere else in the future? We must see all of the footage that was shot that day.

Anyway, below you can find a list of the rest of the special features on the Avengers: Endgame home video release.

BONUS MATERIALS

Digital Exclusive:

Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance – Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Blu-ray & Digital: